Brian DeAngelis Named President and General Manager of Winston-Salem Dash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash announced today that Brian DeAngelis will serve as the organization's next President and General Manager. DeAngelis, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has guided teams to industry-leading results over the course of several years in leadership roles around Minor League Baseball.

"I am very excited to announce the appointment of Brian DeAngelis as the President/GM of the Winston-Salem Dash. Brian's leadership skills and overall MiLB franchise knowledge will be a significant benefit to our team," said Billy Prim, managing partner of the Dash ownership group.

DeAngelis began his career in MiLB with the Aberdeen IronBirds from 2011 to 2013. His efforts in Aberdeen impressed the State College Spikes, who hired DeAngelis as their Director of Sales. From 2013 to 2016, DeAngelis increased total ticket and sponsorship revenue for three consecutive years and broke the team's single game attendance record on five separate occasions.

In 2016, DeAngelis earned the role of Vice President of Ticket Sales for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. While spearheading the team's ticket department, he broke nearly every ticket revenue record in team history and once again raised season and group ticket sales each year. DeAngelis helped the IronPigs secure the 2019 Larry MacPhail Award, which recognizes the team with the best promotional effort in all of Minor League Baseball.

In 2019, the IronPigs promoted DeAngelis to Vice President of Sales. He delivered again, leading the team to an all-time franchise revenue record in just one year. DeAngelis was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2020 and has since been a driving force in the oversight of all aspects of the IronPigs front office.

"I am extremely grateful to serve Winston-Salem as the Dash's new President and General Manager. Billy Prim and his staff have been more than welcoming, and I am excited to bring the Dash to new levels as part of this great community," said DeAngelis.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

