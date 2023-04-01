Brennan Mense Named New Voice of the Tortugas

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas are pleased to announce the addition of Brennan Mense as their next Play-by-Play Broadcaster and Media Relations Coordinator. Mense replaces Justin Rocke, who departed after four years with the Tortugas to broadcast for the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the New York Mets, the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Mense is beginning his fifth season broadcasting in professional baseball and will serve as the Voice of the Tortugas for all 132 games of the 2023 season over the Tortugas Radio Network.

"I am tremendously excited to join an organization in Daytona that has continued to set the standard in the Florida State League," Mense said. "It's a short turnaround, but I'm ready to get started and make 2023 memorable any way I can for the Tortugas organization."

Mense comes from a former long-time member of the Cincinnati Reds family, the Billings Mustangs, where he served as the Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations for the Pioneer League club's 2022 season.

In addition to his time in Billings, Mense broadcast professionally for the Class-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, the Bowling Green Hot Rods, in 2019, the 2018 Gary SouthShore RailCats of the independent American Association and the 2015 Garden City Wind of the independent Pecos League. He also has experience in the summer collegiate ranks and working in an MLB front office as a Media Relations Intern for the Kansas City Royals in 2017.

A native of Shawnee, Kansas, Mense graduated from Kansas State University in 2016.

The Tortugas will open the 2023 campaign on Friday, April 7 on the road against the St. Lucie Mets. Daytona will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday, April 11, to open the home schedule against the Palm Beach Cardinals at 6:35 p.m. ET. To purchase single-game and season tickets, group packages, and more, please contact the Tortugas box office at (386) 257-3172 or visit www.daytonatortugas.com.

