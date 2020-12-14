Brendan Heisler Rounds out Bombers Broadcast Team

With an insatiable love for sports and a passion for telling stories, Brendan is rapidly growing and expanding his skillset within the world of sports media. Having recently graduated from the acclaimed Radio & Television Arts Sport Media program at Ryerson University, Brendan has gained invaluable experience both educationally and professionally. His vast array of experiences include work in social media, play by play announcing, color commentary and media relations. He has held positions with the Mississauga Steelheads in the OHL, as well as in the Media Relations Department for the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL). Brendan is excited to be joining the Battle Creek Bombers on air as a member of the broadcasting team. He is looking forward to the season ahead in Battle Creek. Go Bombers!

