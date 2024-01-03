Brendan Donovan, Rick Ankiel, Ivan Herrera Headline Cardinals Caravan on January 12

January 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is returning to Springfield on Friday, January 12, with 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Winner Brendan Donovan headlining the event!

The Caravan will be held in the Cardinals Indoor Training Facility and is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. with doors opening at 12:00 p.m. Lunch will be available for purchase at the event.

In addition to Donovan, this year's attendees will feature current St. Louis Cardinals and former Springfield Cardinals C Ivan Herrera, newly-signed RHP Nick Robertson and RHP Max Rajcic, who made his Double-A debut with Springfield during Game 1 of the North Division Championship Series last September. Former St. Louis Cardinals Rick Ankiel and Ryan Ludwick will also be a part of the Caravan. Cardinals Radio Broadcasters Rick Horton and Mike Claiborne will emcee the program.

Admission for the Cardinals Caravan is $5 for adults and $3 for kids (ages 3-12) with proceeds benefiting Mercy Health Foundation Springfield.

The Springfield Cardinals will have a Garage Sale featuring Cardinals collectibles during the afternoon program at Hammons Field. As in previous years, the St. Louis Cardinals will be implementing an Autograph Ticket system at each stop of the Caravan. The first 400 kids (15 and under) through the door on the day of the event will receive a free Autograph Ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player. Due to high demand, autographs will only be available for fans 15 and under.

Following the day's program, the Caravan will continue on to Great Southern Bank Arena for the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions, presented by Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks, where the players and alumni will sign autographs. A select number of Autograph Tickets will be distributed to fans of all ages on a first-come-first-served basis at the Tournament of Champions. A ticket to the Tournament of Champions will be required to attend the evening autograph session at JQH Arena, with the autograph session scheduled from 7:15-8:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.