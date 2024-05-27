Brazos Valley Bombers Strengthen Pitching Staff for 2024 Campaign

Bryan-College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce another four pitchers to the roster for the 2024 Texas Collegiate League Season. These arms continue a theme of powerful arms with proven success being added to the Bomber's pitching staff.

First off is Taylor Seay. Seay, who hails from Lake Jackson, Texas, spent the 2024 NCAA season with Texas State University. During his time with the Bobcats, Seay earned a 2-0 record with 17 strikeouts in 19.1 innings pitched. Seay also brings TCL experience to the roster, having pitched in 10 games for the Victoria Generals last season.

"Taylor is a special arm with a track record of success." Manager Brian Nelson said. "Taylor has primarily been used as a back-end guy out of the pen during his collegiate career, but we are going to give him an opportunity to start early on and see if that is a possibility for him as he continues on through his career."

Up next is Ben Bosse. Bosse, the Brenham, Texas native, spent time during the 2022 season with Auburn University appearing in seven games before transferring to Blinn College this season, where he posted a 2-0 record with 33 strikeouts in 17 games. Bosse has also appeared in the TCL, making eight starts for the Bombers in 2022.

"Ben is another arm we are very excited about and fortunate to have," Nelson said. "He has pitched in big games throughout his career and is capable of going out and completely shutting down the opponent."

Following Bosse is Conner Doucet. Doucet, coming from The Woodlands, Texas, comes to the Bombers from Wharton County Junior College where he put up 28 strikeouts in 23.2 innings pitched this past season.

"Conner is another special arm on this staff," Nelson said. "He has real stuff. He knows how to handle the 9th-inning. Conner is going to be an impactful and integral part of many Bomber wins this summer."

Finishing off the group of signings is Travis Belz. Belz, from Midlothian, Texas, was signed to the University of Oklahoma out of High School. Transferring after his Freshman year, he spent 2024 with Texas Wesleyan University where he earned a 1-1 record with 9.1 innings pitched for the Rams.

"Travis joins the list of talented arms for us this summer," Nelson said. "Travis has had a bit of a bumpy start to his collegiate career, but he is motivated and focused on fulfilling his potential. I am excited that we were able to get him to the Bombers this summer."

The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to welcome these new arms to the 2024 roster and look forward to making a run at another Texas Collegiate League Championship. For more information about the Bombers and tickets for the upcoming 2024 season, visit bvbombers.com , or call 979-779-PLAY.

