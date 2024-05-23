Brazos Valley Bombers Bring in University of Houston Trio

Bryan-College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce that three University of Houston Cougars will be joining the squad this summer. The trio comes to the Texas Collegiate League after having participated in the school's first season at the Power 5 level in the Big 12 Conference.

First off is Tristan Russell. Russell, a native of Cypress, Texas, comes to the Bombers after spending time on the Cougars' roster this season and comes to Brazos Valley this summer with the hopes of improving his game even more.

"Tristan was a highly recruited prospect out of high school," Manager Brian Nelson said. "This summer is going to be a huge opportunity for him as he looks to get a significant amount of at-bats while he helps solidify our middle infield defense."

Up next is Bryson Walker. Walker, who hails from Jersey Village, Texas, has been a reliable arm in the Cougar bullpen, providing 7.2 innings for Houston in 2023. Walker also previously spent time at the University of the Incarnate Word, and appeared in 11 games last summer in the TCL for the Victoria Generals.

"Bryson missed the 2024 season due to injury, but he is healthy now and we expect big things from him this summer," Nelson said. "Bryson is going to be our opening day starter, and we expect him to help set the tone for the rest of the summer."

Finishing off the group of signings is Cameron Edmonds. Edmonds, who hails from Anahuac, Texas, opted to use his redshirt as a freshman for Houston this past season but brings a very successful high school career to the Bombers' pitching staff this summer.

"Cameron is a very talented kid," Nelson said. "He has an unbelievably high ceiling and the potential to be an impact arm for the University of Houston in the future. We are hoping that this summer will prove to be the launching pad towards a great career."

The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to welcome these University of Houston players to the 2024 roster and look forward to making a run at another Texas Collegiate League Championship. For more information about the Bombers and tickets for the upcoming 2024 season, visit bvbombers.com , or call 979-779-PLAY.

