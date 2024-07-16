Braydon Tucker Named FSL Pitcher of the Week

July 16, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - Threshers' right-hander Braydon Tucker was named by Minor League Baseball the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for July 8 - 14. Tucker threw six scoreless innings in relief on July 13, striking out six while not allowing a hit or walk in Clearwater's 6-2 victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals.

On the season, Tucker has a 5-2 record with a 2.94 ERA over nine starts in 15 appearances, posting a WHIP of 1.03 and AVG. against of .226. The consistency led to a well-deserved July 16 promotion to High-A Jersey Shore for Tucker.

The Threshers are the 2024 FSL West 1st Half Division Champions, with playoffs starting September 12. Tickets to Threshers home games are available at MiLB.com/Clearwater.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.