Braydon Tucker Named FSL Pitcher of the Week
July 16, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Clearwater Threshers News Release
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Threshers' right-hander Braydon Tucker was named by Minor League Baseball the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for July 8 - 14. Tucker threw six scoreless innings in relief on July 13, striking out six while not allowing a hit or walk in Clearwater's 6-2 victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals.
On the season, Tucker has a 5-2 record with a 2.94 ERA over nine starts in 15 appearances, posting a WHIP of 1.03 and AVG. against of .226. The consistency led to a well-deserved July 16 promotion to High-A Jersey Shore for Tucker.
The Threshers are the 2024 FSL West 1st Half Division Champions, with playoffs starting September 12. Tickets to Threshers home games are available at MiLB.com/Clearwater.
