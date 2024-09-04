Brayden Schmitt Released from Hospital

September 4, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release









Cape Breton Eagles defenceman Brayden Schmitt

We are excited to announce that earlier today our defenceman Brayden Schmitt was released from hospital and is now resting at home in Truro.

Brayden, along with Lucas Romeo and Angelo Fullerton were involved in a multi-vehicle accident on Monday just outside of Antigonish.

All three players are now out of hospital and are resting.

