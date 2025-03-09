Brave RFCLA Lose to SD Legion with Bonus Point

March 9, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) kicked off their 2025 Cali Cup campaign with a gutsy performance on Saturday night but came up just short against the San Diego Legion, falling 36-28 in a physical clash at Torero Stadium.

RFCLA came out firing in the first half. Hooker Mike Sosene-Feagai opened the scoring early, crashing over the line after a bruising rolling maul. Veteran playmaker Christian Leali'ifano slotted the conversion to give LA an early 7-0 lead.

San Diego answered back with a try of their own, but RFCLA weren't done. In the 28th minute, No. 8 Edward Timpson powered over after a series of punishing phases inside the Legion 22. Once again, Leali'ifano made no mistake from the tee, extending LA's lead. Despite a late penalty from San Diego, RFCLA headed into the sheds with a 14-10 lead at halftime.

The second half opened with San Diego striking first, reclaiming the lead with a quick try and conversion. But RFCLA responded swiftly. Scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou, pulling the strings with precision all night, darted over for a try in the 48th minute to put LA back in front.

RFCLA continued to press the attack, and it was Timpson again who scored for his second try in the 71st minute. Replacement fly-half Rory van Vugt nailed the conversion to keep LA in the hunt.

However, discipline proved costly for the visitors. RFCLA were forced to play two men down in the second half receiving a red at the 56th minute and a yellow at the 66th minute, allowing 19 Legion points to go unanswered. The Legion took full advantage in the closing stages to overturn LA's lead and close out the contest with a final scoreline of 36-28.

Despite the setback, RFCLA's effort and determination were on full display, with standout performances from Timpson, Bertranou, and Leali'ifano.

RFCLA returns home next Saturday, March 15, when they host the Seattle Seawolves at UCLA's Wallis Annenberg Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT as LA looks to notch their first win of the season in front of a home crowd.

