Brattstrom Signs One-Year Contract Extension with Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday re-signed goaltender Victor Brattstrom to a one-year contract extension.

Brattstrom, a former sixth-round draft choice of the Red Wings in 2018, competed with the Grand Rapids Griffins for much of his rookie season in North America during the 2021-22 campaign. The 25-year-old appeared in 32 games and posted an 11-16-4 record with one shutout to go along with a 3.32 goals against average and a 0.894 save percentage. Brattstrom's 32 games played tied for the fourth-most for a Griffins rookie netminder and were the most since Petr Mrazek made 42 appearances in 2012-13. The Goteborg, Sweden, native also went 2-1 in three outings in the ECHL with the Toledo Walleye last season.

Before traveling overseas, Brattstrom suited up in 38 games during the 2020-21 campaign for KooKoo in the Liiga, Finland's top ice hockey league. The sixth-year pro showed a 18-12-7 ledger with a 2.20 goals against average and a 0.903 save percentage. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound goaltender also logged three professional seasons in Sweden for Timra IK, in both the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and second-tier Allsvenskan. Brattstrom compiled a 5-14-0 record, 2.81 goals-against average and 0.897 save percentage in 23 SHL games while also totaling a 43-17-0 mark, 2.08 goals-against average, 0.915 save percentage and six shutouts in 60 second-tier games between 2017-19.

