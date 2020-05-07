Brandywine Valley SPCA Drive-Thru Pet Food Pantry to be Held Next Week at Frawley Stadium

Wilmington, DE - The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) has teamed up with Terra Technical Services again to hold a drive-thru pet food pantries for families in need. Free pet food will be distributed at the next drive-thru pet food pantry as follows:

Thursday, May 14 - 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Frawley Stadium

801 Shipyard Dr.

Wilmington, DE

The Brandywine Valley SPCA has held four drive-thru pet food pantries to date, helping nearly 1,000 families. The drive-thru format requires participants to arrive in a vehicle, where they should remain while BVSPCA staff requests, from a 6-foot distance, information on the household pets then loads the pet food into the trunk or hatchback. Food will be available for cats and dogs while supplies last. Food storage and transport has been generously provided by Terra, along with collaboration on pantry logistics.

"No one should ever have to give up the cat or dog they love simply because they can't afford food," said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. "With the unprecedented spike in unemployment during this pandemic, we want to be sure to families financially impacted can keep their pets by their side during this stressful time."

"Communities are suffering tremendously as a result of COVID-19's economic impact, and this is just one way we can use our resources to provide support for families in need." Conrad Muhly, CEO of Terra Technical Services, LLC.

"Wilmington cares very much about animals and their owners, so we are very happy to co-sponsor this FREE drive-thru pantry event to help make sure that everyone's companion animal can be properly fed during the current COVID-19 crisis," said Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. "This is a difficult time for everyone, of course, but we want to make sure that our pets don't get overlooked in the daily struggle to adjust to the changes we have all had to make in our daily routines. The Brandywine Valley SPCA does a tremendous amount of work regarding pet care, adoption, and education, and I hope everyone continues supporting their efforts."

"Our community continues to come together in a time of great need, and the Blue Rocks are very proud of our role in that process," said Andrew Layman, General Manager, Wilmington Blue Rocks. "Anything we can do to assist in the prevention of suffering for anyone or anything is our top priority, and this event is going to help a lot of wonderful pets and their families. We are grateful to all who can help as well as the Brandywine Valley SPCA for the hard work they've poured into this to make it possible."

"Riverfront Wilmington is thrilled to work with the Brandywine Valley SPCA on this event," said Joe Valenti, Marketing Manager, Riverfront Development Corporation of Delaware. "During this difficult time, we are proud to do what we can to help pet owners provide for their animals, as well as keep as many pets out of shelters as possible."

Since the start of the pandemic, the Brandywine Valley SPCA has distributed more than more 60,000 pounds of pet food to families in need and sent five truckloads of pet food to other shelters for their pantries. In addition to the drive-thru pantries, the BVSPCA has expanded its standard pet food pantry to be accessible anytime during shelter open hours: Tuesday - Friday 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Saturday - Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Donations to help the BVSPCA continue to supply pet food to families in need can be made at: https://bvspca.org/covidresponse/

