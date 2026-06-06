Brady Oliveira EXPLODES into the End Zone: CFL

Published on June 5, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







The Winnipeg Blue Bombers strike first as Brady Oliveira caps off a 10-play, 80-yard drive with a touchdown.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 5, 2026

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