Bradenton Bests Daytona in Seesaw Affair, 10-5

June 10, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - 3B Reyny Reyes and SS Gus Steiger continued their lengthy hitting streaks on Thursday, but Daytona was unable to maintain an early 3-0 advantage, as the Bradenton Marauders topped the Tortugas in a back-and-forth contest, 10-5, at LECOM Park.

The 'Tugas (14-19) wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard. Reyes (2-5, R, RBI, 2 SO) started the game with a single and swiped second base before scoring on a triple down the right-field line by DH Garrett Wolforth (1-5, 3B, RBI, SO).

In the fourth, Daytona's offense went back to work. 2B Steven Leyton (1-4, 2 R, BB, SO) drew a leadoff walk before taking second on a balk. RF Danny Lantigua (1-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB, 2 SO) then scalded an RBI double into right-center to extend the early edge to 2-0. Following consecutive strikeouts, Reyes dunked a single to center to chase home another tally and put the visitors ahead by three.

Bradenton (21-12) began to chip away in the bottom of that inning. RF Sammy Siani (1-3, 3 R, 3B, RBI, BB) tripled to center and - following a walk to 1B Ernny Ordóñez (2-3, 2 r, 2b, 3 rbi, 2 bb) - scored on a wild pitch. Later in the frame, Ordóñez took third on a ground out before scoring on yet another wild pitch.

In the fifth, the Marauders jumped ahead for the first time. LF Jake Snider (1-2, 2 R, 2 BB) ignited the attack with a single and CF Sergio Campana (1-4, 2 R, BB, SO) proceeded to induce a free pass. Following another walk that loaded the bases, Siani lofted a sacrifice fly to left, tying the game at three. Ordóñez would rifle a single off the left-field wall to drive home a run and give Bradenton the advantage, 4-3.

Daytona refused to go quietly and sparked another rally against the home bullpen in the seventh. With two retired, the Tortugas managed to load the bases on walks to CF Ranser Amador (1-1, R, 2 BB) and Lantigua, as well as base-hit to center from Leyton. After a pitching change, consecutive wild pitches allowed two runs to cross and put the Tortugas back in front, 5-4.

The regained lead was short-lived, though. In the bottom of the frame, Bradenton loaded the bases on three walks before tying it on a bases-loaded free pass to 3B Dariel López (2-4, RBI, BB, 2 SO) and taking a 6-5 lead on a wild pitch.

More insurance was added for the Marauders in the eighth. Bradenton tallied four runs on a balk, a two-run, two-bagger to right by Ordóñez, and a sacrifice fly to right from 2B Jase Bowen (0-2, RBI, BB, SO).

Despite taking a blown save, RHP Enmanuel Mejia (2.1 IP, 4 BB, 3 SO) did not allow a hit over his 2.1 innings of work, garnering his second win of the season for Bradenton. Tortugas RHP Jake Gozzo (1.1 IP, H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO) only issued one knock, but suffered his third defeat.

Neither starter factored into the decision on Thursday. RHP James Proctor (5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO) battled through five frames for Daytona, while Marauders RHP Eddy Yean (3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 7 SO) struck out a season-high seven, but failed to escape the fourth.

RHP Domingo González (0-3, 5.40) is expected to take the hill for Bradenton in game four of the series on Friday. Daytona has not yet named their starting pitcher for the contest. The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network and www.daytonatortugas.com will begin with the Pregame Show starting at 5:50 p.m.

