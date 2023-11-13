Brad Taylor, Chihuahuas Sr. Vice President & General Manager, Named Minor League Baseball's Executive of the Year

LAS VEGA, Nev. - El Paso Chihuahuas Sr. Vice President & General Manager Brad Taylor has been named Minor League Baseball's Executive of the Year, it was announced at the Minor League Baseball Fall Meetings in Las Vegas, Nev.

This marks the first-ever Executive of the Year award for Taylor who is a 29-year veteran in Minor League Baseball (MiLB).

"Individuals get honored or recognized when organizations consistently do good things," Taylor said. "I'm humbled to represent our organization, all of whom work daily with a mission and a purpose to be the best. Our team is why I got honored. I'm very fortunate to be in El Paso with the best ownership group and the best staff."

"Since he joined MountainStar Sports Group in 2013, Brad has embraced our mission of improving the quality of life and promoting economic development in our region," said Josh Hunt, Co-Owner and Chairman of MountainStar Sports Group. "His involvement in the community and with various non-profits, and his leadership of the Chihuahuas have been critical to accomplishing these objectives. On behalf of our entire ownership group, we thank and congratulate Brad."

The only general manager in Chihuahuas history, the organization is coming off its 10th Year Celebration, a season which resulted in team records in multiple key business categories. Year after year, the Chihuahuas finish amongst the top teams in both the Pacific Coast League and MiLB in ticket sales, corporate partnership sales and always in the top-5 percent in merchandise sales.

"On behalf of our entire organization, I want to congratulate Brad for this well-deserved recognition," said Alan Ledford, MountainStar Sports Group President. "Since joining MSSG in 2013, Brad has always brought a passion for our business, fans and the entire El Paso community. His leadership, creativity and vision have been critical to the organization's accomplishments and success over the long-term. We are all very proud of Brad and this honor."

Since his arrival in El Paso in 2014, Taylor has witnessed the groundbreaking of Southwest University Park, helped build the front office staff, and led the charge as the Chihuahuas successfully launched their brand on October 22, 2013. Under Taylor's guidance, the Chihuahuas have become the top selling merchandise brand in Minor League Baseball (MiLB), a feat that includes the top social media ranking (more than 300K followers across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, LinkedIn, & YouTube) out of 120 teams.

Taylor has been instrumental in Southwest University Park's recognition as one of El Paso's and Minor League Baseball's premier venues. In addition to Chihuahuas baseball and Locomotive soccer, since its opening, the ballpark has been home to three professional international exhibition soccer matches, IBF Featherweight Boxing, the El Paso Marathon, the 2015 Triple-A Baseball National Championship game, Way Out West Country Music Festival, the 2019 Triple-A Baseball All-Star game and Home Run Derby and the 2019 Innovator's Summit. The ballpark has also been a venue for concerts, community events, weddings, business conferences and expos, 5K community races, high school baseball games, and company galas.

The Chihuahuas have also been a philanthropic leader in the El Paso community under Taylor's direction, raising nearly $500,000 this year through jersey auctions and 50/50 raffles. Since 2014, the Chihuahuas staff and the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation have helped local organizations raise more than $1.5 million through in-stadium fundraising and have provided well in excess of a million dollars in monetary and in-kind donations. In 2023, the Chihuahuas Volunteer Pack, an El Paso-wide volunteer force created to give back to the Borderplex, contributed more than 450 hours of service to the area.

As Senior Vice President for MountainStar Sports Group, Taylor assisted in hiring the El Paso Locomotive FC front office staff, helps supervise the sales and marketing efforts, team branding and facility enhancements and improvements at Southwest University Park to accommodate USL soccer.

Since the Chihuahuas inaugural season, Taylor has been named a Paci-fic Coast League Executive of the Year -finalist in 2014, 2017, and 2019.

Taylor currently serves as Chairman on the El Paso Chamber Board of Directors and sits on the Hospitals of Providence Children's Hospital Board of Directors, the Border Youth Athletic Association Board of Directors, the Sun Bowl Advisory Board, the Downtown Management District (DMD) Board of Directors, and the United Way Board of Directors. Taylor is also a youth league coach in the Southwest Baseball League.

Taylor received a bachelor's degree in Sociology from Randolph-Macon College (Ashland, Va.), where he played baseball for four years as a second baseman, serving as team co-captain his senior year.

Taylor is a native of Fairfax, Va. Taylor and his wife Jennifer have two sons, Braxton and Parker.

