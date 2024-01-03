Boys & Girls Clubs to Host 'Evening at the Ballpark' on March 14 at JetBlue Park

January 3, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County's annual Evening at the Ballpark event will be held March 14 at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers and include a Baseball Legends Panel with some of the game's greatest athletes.

The event starts with appetizers, drinks, activities and games on the concourse, along with autographs from current players on the Boston Red Sox roster and photos with World Series trophies. Then, guests move onto the warning track at JetBlue Park, where they can bid on dozens of auction items, including signed baseball memorabilia. Following dinner on the outfield grass, the Baseball Legends Panel will feature an engaging dialogue with Major League Baseball greats who will offer insight into baseball a generation ago and unfiltered perspectives on today's game.

In 2023, Evening at the Ballpark attracted nearly 150 supporters and featured a pair of legendary pitchers in Minnesota Twins great Bert Blyleven and Red Sox star Luis Tiant, along with autographs from three active Red Sox players: Kutter Crawford, Adam Duvall and Rob Refsnyder.

"Last year, we sat under the Green Monster and listened to Bert and Luis telling captivating stories about their playing days," said Denise Gergley, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County. "Evening at the Ballpark is a literal field day for baseball fans in Southwest Florida. You don't get many opportunities to enjoy dinner on the outfield grass and ask questions directly to players you idolized growing up."

Proceeds from Evening at the Ballpark support Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County's impactful After-school Program and Summer Enrichment Program, which focus on five core areas: education and career, service and leadership, health and wellness, the arts, and sports and recreation. Boys & Girls Clubs operates eight community, neighborhood and school programs in Lee County.

Evening at the Ballpark will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at JetBlue Park, 11500 Fenway South Drive in Fort Myers.

Event tickets are $200 each, or $1,500 for a table with 10 seats, and include appetizers, drinks, games, dinner, raffle items, a silent auction, autographs and the Baseball Legends Panel. Event sponsorships are still available. For more information or to register, please visit bgclee.org/events/join-us-for-an-evening-at-the-ballpark.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County

Established in 1974, Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County serve children and teens through school-based, neighborhood and community club locations. The nonprofit's mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. After-school and summer programs focus on five core areas: education and career, service and leadership, health and wellness, the arts, and sports and recreation. For more information, please visit BGClee.org or call 239-334-1886.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from January 3, 2024

Boys & Girls Clubs to Host 'Evening at the Ballpark' on March 14 at JetBlue Park - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.