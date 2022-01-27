Boyd Named M's Minor League Field Coordinator

SEATTLE, WA: The Seattle Mariners today announced that Everett AquaSox Manager Louis Boyd, has been promoted to minor league field coordinator in 2022. Boyd will be entering his fourth season in the Mariners organization, he will be replacing Tony Arnerich, who was promoted to the Major League staff.

Boyd was named the 2021 Dave Henderson Minor League Staff Member of the Year after leading the AquaSox to a league title. The AquaSox led the High-A West in nearly every offensive category, including runs scored (766), hits (1,031), doubles (274), triples (38), home runs (158), RBI (694), walks (572), average (.260), on-base percentage (.361), slugging percentage (.467) and OPS (.828). Among all full season minor league teams, the AquaSox ranked 2nd in doubles, 5th in runs scored, 6th in RBI and 10th in slugging percentage. In his two seasons as Manager of the AquaSox, he posted an overall record of 98-95.

He was originally selected by the Mariners in the 24th round of the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Arizona (2016-17). The North Vancouver, British Columbia, native, spent two seasons in the Mariners minor league system, batting .240 (65x314) with 41 runs scored, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 18 RBI, 28 walks and 3 stolen bases in 97 games spanning over four different levels in the organization.

The Mariners have yet to announce minor league coaching assignments for 2022.

