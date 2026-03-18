Boxcars Sign Three, Bring Back Ossie Abreu

Published on March 18, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars have announced three new additions to their 2026 squad, including fan favorite, Ossie Abreu.

The Boxcars are excited to announce that Ossie Abreu will return for his third season with the squad. Prior to representing the Boxcars, Ossie Abreu has played locally as a member of the Hagerstown Suns (Nationals organization) and Spire City Ghost Hounds - where he was coached by current Boxcars manager, Mark Minicozzi.

Through his first two seasons in Hagerstown, Ossie launched 26 home runs (Boxcars record), tacked on 100 RBI and 26 stolen bases, while registering a career high RBI tally last season. He also registered his 1000th career hit in 2025. In the field, Ossie has been stellar on the hot corner, and was named the 2025 Flying Boxcars Unsung Hero by manager Shane Turner and general manager David Blenckstone.

"We're excited to announce the signing of Ossie Abreu," said manager Mark Minicozzi. "An original Boxcar, Ossie has put together two strong seasons with us and brings tremendous value as a super-utility player. Known for clutch performance and versatility, he provides a steady presence both offensively and defensively. We're excited to have Ossie back and look forward to building on his continued impact this season."

Shortstop Cristhian Rodriguez heads to Hagerstown after spending the 2025 season with Mark Minicozzi's Staten Island FerryHawks. Rodriguez began his career at 17 with the Miami Marlins organization in 2019. He would reach the AAA level in 2024, before heading to Staten Island.

Through 73 ALPB games in 2025, Rodriguez slashed .279/.359/.506, while launching 16 home runs, 28 extra base hits and 55 RBI.

"We're excited to welcome Cris "C-ROD" Rodriguez to the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars for the 2026 season. Rodriguez is coming off an impressive 2025 campaign with the Staten Island FerryHawks, where he hit 16 home runs in just over half a season - establishing himself as a true impact bat," said Minicozzi. "A Gold Glove caliber shortstop, C-ROD brings an elite defensive presence up the middle, along with middle-of-the-order production. His ability to change the game on both sides of the ball makes him a major addition to our roster heading into 2026."

Mark Minicozzi rounded out the set of signings by introducing Robbie Tenerowicz. Tenerowicz' career began when he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 27th round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft from University of California, Berkeley. He would reach the AAA level with the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners organizations, establishing himself as a solid bat in the order.

With over 700 games in affiliated ball, Tenerowicz has slashed .268/.360/.421, with 687 hits and 387 RBI.

"We're excited to welcome Robbie "Byrd" Tenerowicz to the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars for the 2026 season. Tenerowicz brings versatility across the corner infield spots, with the ability to contribute behind the plate," said Minicozzi. "Byrd has built an impressive resume over the past few years, establishing himself as an impact bat at the AA and AAA levels with consistent power production and run-driving ability. His presence adds a strong middle of the order threat to our lineup heading into the season."







Atlantic League Stories from March 18, 2026

Boxcars Sign Three, Bring Back Ossie Abreu - Hagerstown Flying Boxcars

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