Bourgeois Back in the White Sox Organization

On Tuesday, November 7, the Chicago White Sox announced the team's entire 2024 major league coaching staff. The team will once again be led by manager Pedro Grifol.

Joining Grifol on the staff will be some new and recognizable names. One of those names is very familiar to fans in the Queen City - Jason Bourgeois.

2024 Chicago White Sox coaching staff under second-year manager Pedro Grifol:

- Bench Coach: Charlie Montoyo

- Pitching Coach: Ethan Katz

- Assistant Pitching Coach: Matt Wise

- Hitting Coach: Marcus Thames

- Assistant Hitting Coach: Mike Tosar

- First Base/Outfield Coach: Jason Bourgeois

- Third Base/Infield Coach: Eddie Rodríguez

- Catching Coach: Drew Butera

- Major League Coach: Grady Sizemore

Jason Bourgeois joined Jordan Danks and Joe Borchard in the Knights 400-Hit Club.Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

Jason Bourgeois played for the Knights over parts of four seasons (2007, 2008, 2016, and 2017) and is among the franchise leaders in a number of offensive categories. He is third all-time in hits (404), third in games played (368), third in at-bats (1,397), third in runs scored (191), second in stolen bases (71), and tied for first in triples (12). Bourgeois was named to the All-Knights Stadium Team in 2013.

Bourgeois made Charlotte Knights history when he singled in the top of the seventh inning of the team's 9-4 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sunday, August 13, 2017 from Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA. That single was the 400th hit of his Charlotte Knights career, which moved him into the exclusive three-member club. Bourgeois, who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and two walks on the day, joined Jordan Danks (449) and Joe Borchard (439) as the only members of the Charlotte Knights 400-Hit Club.

Originally drafted in the second round of the 2000 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Texas Rangers, the Houston, TX native played parts of eight seasons in the majors and appeared in 317 games over the course of those seasons. In the minors, Bourgeois played in parts of 18 seasons, appeared in 1,633 games and compiled 1,763 hits.

Most recently, Bourgeois spent the past five seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers in player development. He serving as the outfield and baserunning coordinator for the Dodgers from 2021-23. In addition to his three years in that role, Bourgeois was slated to be on the coaching staff for Class High A Rancho Cucamonga in 2020 before the minor-league season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, he was a coach for Class A Great Lakes. The team posted a 81-55 (.596) overall record and reached the Midwest League playoffs.

