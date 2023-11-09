Syracuse Mets Annual Garage Sale Saturday, December 2nd from 9 Am to 12pm

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets will host their annual Garage Sale on Saturday, December 2nd from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. The event is open to the public & all are welcome to stop in to shop in the Team Store & check out the Garage Sale in the Metropolitan Club.

The Team Store will be open during the Garage Sale featuring end-of-the-year sales, including brand new holiday ornaments. Fans can shop all Team Store merchandise in-person during the garage sale or during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or online anytime at syracusemets.milbstore.com.

The Garage Sale will take place in the Metropolitan Club at NBT Bank Stadium. The Garage Sale will feature game-used memorabilia, team-issued gear, NBT Bank Stadium relics, and more! Items include, but not limited to:

-Game-worn jerseys

-Game-worn cleats & sneakers

-Game-worn helmets

-Team-issued t-shirts, sweatshirts, etc.

The Syracuse Mets will also have flex plans for sale in Metropolitan Club during the garage sale. Fans can also inquire about season tickets, half season tickets, group outings, and more for the 2024 season.

The Home Plate Gate will be open for entry for the Garage Sale on Saturday, December 2nd. Fans shopping at the Garage Sale can pay using credit/debit cards. No cash will be accepted. There is no charge for entry or parking.

Please contact Katie Stewart at kstewart@syracusemets.com with any questions.

