Boston Launches Eight Stop "Fleet Pro Series" with Youth Hockey Organizations across Massachusetts
January 19, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Boston Fleet News Release
BOSTON, MA (January 19, 2024) - The Boston Fleet are kicking off its "Fleet Pro Series" on Monday, Jan. 20 at 6:20 p.m. ET with Wellesley Youth Hockey at Boston Sports Institute featuring forwards Hilary Knight and Hannah Brandt.
The eight youth hockey practice appearances will span across Wellesley, Lowell, Milton, Brockton, Andover, Westwood, Boxboro and Belmont. Each stop will include on-ice sessions with two Fleet players followed by a photo and autograph portion.
"When players join the Fleet, they embrace the responsibility of inspiring and connecting with the next generation of girls hockey players in the greater Boston area," said Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "Empowering young athletes and supporting youth hockey initiatives are at the heart of our mission. This eight-stop series is a vital opportunity for us to engage with aspiring players, build lasting connections, and create a positive impact on the future of girl's hockey in and around Boston."
Fleet Pro Series Schedule:
Jan. 20 Wellesley Youth Hockey Boston Sports Institute
Feb. 6 Westwood Youth Hockey Babson Rink
Feb. 26 Greater Lowell Hawks Janas Rink
Mar. 3 Milton Youth Hockey Ulin Rink
Mar. 11 Tri-County Angels Asiaf Skating Rink
TBD Andover Youth Hockey Phillips Academy
Apr. 3 ABCC Youth Hockey Nashoba Valley Olympia
Apr. 8 Arlington Youth Hockey Ed Burns Rink
