Boston Launches Eight Stop "Fleet Pro Series" with Youth Hockey Organizations across Massachusetts

January 19, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA (January 19, 2024) - The Boston Fleet are kicking off its "Fleet Pro Series" on Monday, Jan. 20 at 6:20 p.m. ET with Wellesley Youth Hockey at Boston Sports Institute featuring forwards Hilary Knight and Hannah Brandt.

The eight youth hockey practice appearances will span across Wellesley, Lowell, Milton, Brockton, Andover, Westwood, Boxboro and Belmont. Each stop will include on-ice sessions with two Fleet players followed by a photo and autograph portion.

"When players join the Fleet, they embrace the responsibility of inspiring and connecting with the next generation of girls hockey players in the greater Boston area," said Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "Empowering young athletes and supporting youth hockey initiatives are at the heart of our mission. This eight-stop series is a vital opportunity for us to engage with aspiring players, build lasting connections, and create a positive impact on the future of girl's hockey in and around Boston."

Fleet Pro Series Schedule:

Jan. 20 Wellesley Youth Hockey Boston Sports Institute

Feb. 6 Westwood Youth Hockey Babson Rink

Feb. 26 Greater Lowell Hawks Janas Rink

Mar. 3 Milton Youth Hockey Ulin Rink

Mar. 11 Tri-County Angels Asiaf Skating Rink

TBD Andover Youth Hockey Phillips Academy

Apr. 3 ABCC Youth Hockey Nashoba Valley Olympia

Apr. 8 Arlington Youth Hockey Ed Burns Rink

