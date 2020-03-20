Bosse Field with a New Look in 2020

Renovations at Bosse Field, home of the Evansville Otters

During the offseason, Bosse Field has undergone some internal and external renovations. Projects include new LED lighting in the grandstand and tunnel areas, new brick walls behind home plate and on the first base side of the field, and an updated interior design for the Otters Gift Shop.

Fans will get to see the action on the field better than ever before! The field lights at Bosse Field will be all LED lights, meaning better and brighter lighting on the field. Plus, fans may be in for quite the light show...stay tuned.

There will be a whole new way of experiencing a game at Bosse Field, as our Ottervision video board received a significant upgrade. The video board and scoreboard at Bosse Field is now an all digital, LED display courtesy of WatchFire. The 20x36 video board display will allow new opportunities for capturing the game experience, sponsor advertising, and Ottervision video production.

New year, new Otters?

A new year of 2020 and the start of a new decade seems like a good time to freshen things up a bit, don't it? With the Frontier League's expansion to 14 teams and becoming the largest independent professional baseball league in North America, it seems like the perfect time for a change for the Otters too. Stay tuned for a special unveiling this spring!

