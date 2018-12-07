Booyah to Host 'Cookies & Baseball with Santa' for the Public

December 7, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release





Ashwaubenon, WI - Looking for a great way to get your family in the holiday spirit? Make your Saturday a HOME RUN and come visit Santa Claus, decorate cookies and select your seats for next summer! This will also be the last day to take advantage of the awesome '12 Days of Christmas' sale. If you're looking for a spot to entertain your children, while finish up your holiday shopping, and lock in your seats for Booyah games next summer this is the perfect event for you!

COOKIES & BASEBALL WITH SANTA

Date: Saturday, December 15th

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Visit Santa Claus

Decorate Cookies

Coloring Stations

5-Game Memberships Available

Brand New Merchandise

12 Days of Christmas Sale

Seat Selection for Membership Holders

