Book a Private Suite & Dinner for Your Valentine at Hammons Field

The Springfield Cardinals are bringing love to the ballpark with the first-ever Cardinals Valentine's Day Date Night inside the Luxury Suites at Hammons Field on February 13!

You're not going to want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind, private and socially-distanced date night complete with:

- Your own couples photo upon entry

- A private suite and server

- A special Valentine's Day Gift Package

- A complimentary bottle of wine in your suite

- An unbeatable view of the award-winning Hammons Field

- A gourmet three-course meal of your choice (menu options below)

And, as an extra bonus on top of your package, we'll throw in some free entertainment with a romantic movie on our video board in center field!

Springfield-Greene County Health Department and CDC safety guidelines will be in place for attendees and staff.

How will it work?

You and your date (or a group up to 6 people) will celebrate Valentine's Day in a private luxury suite at Hammons Field on Saturday, February 13 from 5:45 - 9:00 p.m. In addition to all of the bonus perks listed above, you will enjoy a three-course dinner prepared by our chefs and delivered directly to your suite, all for just $199 per couple (includes all taxes/tips/fees).

Reservations are first-come-first-serve and may only be made by e-mailing rnorris@cardinals.com starting at 9:00 a.m. on February 2.

Each guest will get to choose their Cardinals Valentine's Day Date Night dinner from the following menu options:

Course 1: Assorted Dinner Rolls/Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

Course 2 (Choose 1 option per person): Whole Roasted Beef Tenderloin w/ Rosemary Roasted Red Potato, Green Beans & Bordelaise OR Spinach & Goat Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breast w/ Wild Rice-Quinoa Pilaf & Herb-Roasted Vegetable Medley OR Grilled Salmon w/ Wild Rice-Quinoa Pilaf, Garlic Spinach & Basil Cream Sauce OR Spinach & Artichoke Stuffed Portobello w/ Wild Rice-Quinoa Pilaf & Garlic Spinach

Course 3 (Choose 1 shareable dessert): Chocolate Molten Bundt Cake OR Strawberry Float Cake Beverages: Unlimited Dasani, Coca-Cola, 1 complimentary Bottle of Wine (Cabernet, Chardonnay or Rose)

Dinner service will begin between 6:00 - 6:15 p.m. Additional wine or beer may be ordered on-site. Reservations should be placed with Regina Norris (rnorris@cardinals.com) by February 5.

Additional Details & FAQ

Parking & Entry: Guests may park in the Cardinals front office staff lot off E Trafficway Street. Please follow the stanchions to enter the ballpark at the north end of the lot near the Indoor Training Facility.

Safety: Waivers, temperature checks and properly worn masks will be required for all guests. Masks may be removed when inside your private suite but must be worn when your server is present.

Food & Drink: Outside food & drink won't be permitted into Hammons Field.

Please call 417-863-0395 with any additional questions.

