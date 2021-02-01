D-Backs Announce 2021 Player Development Staff
February 1, 2021 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
The Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) named the organization's 2021 Player Development staff.
As previously announced, invitations to become affiliates have been sent to Triple-A Reno, Double-A Amarillo, Single-A Advanced Hillsboro and Single-A Visalia, pending the completion of the process.
Numbers in parentheses: first number is years with current title (consecutive); second number is consecutive years with D-backs.
FRONT OFFICE
Director, Player Development Josh Barfield (2nd/7th)
Assistant Director, Player Development Matt Grabowski (2nd/2nd)
Assistant Director, Minor League Administration Shawn Marette (2nd/7th)
Coordinator, Baseball Development Technology Cory Swope (2nd/6th)
Latin American Baseball Operations Coordinator Mariana Patraca (4th/6th)
Analyst, Baseball Operations Research & Development Micah Daley-Harris (3rd/3rd)
ON-FIELD COORDINATORS
Field Coordinator Chris Cron (1st/8th)
Pitching Coordinator Dan Carlson (8th/19th)
Hitting Coordinator Bijan Rademacher (1st/1st)
Outfield/Baserunning Coordinator Jonny Gomes (3rd/4th)
Infield Coordinator Gil Velazquez (5th/5th)
Catching Coordinator/Complex Coach Mark Reed (2nd/9th)
Rehab Pitching Coordinator Brad Arnsberg (9th/9th)
Player Development Assistant Orlando Hudson (6th/6th)
Short-Season Pitching Coordinator Hatuey Mendoza (1st/15th)
Short-Season Hitting Coordinator Casey Chenoweth (2nd/2nd)
DSL Field Coordinator/Manager Jaime Del Valle (2nd/5th)
MEDICAL STAFF
Medical Coordinator Max Esposito (2nd/5th)
Director, Skills Development Vaughn Robinson (1st/15th)
Medical Administrator Jon Herzner (5th/7th)
Team Performance Dietician Michelle Riccardi (2nd/2nd)
Rehab and Performance Therapist Kelly Boyce (2nd/6th)
Latin American Medical Coordinator Spencer Ryan (4th/6th)
Latin American Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Tim Queck (2nd/5th)
Therapist Merritt Walker (2nd/2nd)
MENTAL SKILLS
Coordinator, Mental Skills Zach Brandon (3rd/3rd)
Mental Skills Coach Charley Jauss (3rd/3rd)
Mental Skills Coach Sydney Masters (2nd/2nd)
SUPPORT STAFF
Coordinator, Salt River Fields Complex Bob Bensinger (21st/21st)
Clubhouse Assistant James Cameron (21st/21st)
Clubhouse Assistant Mike Young (7th/11th)
Full-Season Triple-A Double-A Single-A Advanced Single-A
Reno Aces Amarillo Sod Poodles Hillsboro Hops Visalia Rawhide
Manager Blake Lalli (1st/4th) Shawn Roof (1st/6th) Vince Harrison (1st/8th) Javier Colina (1st/8th)
Pitching Coach Jeff Bajenaru (3rd/11th) Doug Drabek (1st/12th) Shane Loux (1st/5th) Barry Enright (2nd/3rd)
Hitting Coach Rick Short (1st/12th) Travis Denker (1st/4th) K.C. Judge (1st/3rd) Micah Franklin (1st/5th)
Coach Jorge Cortés (1st/6th) Carlos Mesa (1st/5th) Juan Francia (1st/6th) Darrin Garner (1st/6th)
Trainer Michael Powell (2nd/5th) Joe Rosauer (1st/6th) Damon Reel (1st/4th) Daniel Fifer (2nd/3rd)
Strength/Cond. Derek Somerville (1st/5th) Derek Clovis (1st/4th) Nathan Friedman (1st/4th) Logan Jones (2nd/4th)
Short-Season Arizona
Complex Team
Manager Rolando Amedo (1st/9th)
Pitching Coach Gabriel Hernandez (1st/2nd)
Hitting Coach Mark Reed (1st/9th)
Hitting Coach Nick Evans (1st/3rd)
Coach Cody Ransom (2nd/2nd)
Trainer Jake Waldron (2nd/2nd)
Strength/Cond. David Robertson (2nd/2nd)
Short-Season Dominican Summer League
Boca Chica D-backs (2 Teams)
DSL Field Coordinator/Manager Jaime Del Valle (3rd/5th) - as Mgr.
Field Manager Ronald RamÃrez (3rd/4th)
Pitching Coach José Tapia (19th/19th)
Pitching Coach Manny GarcÃa (1st/15th)
Hitting Coach Izzy AlcÃ¡ntara (5th/5th)
Hitting Coach Rafael Ozuna (3rd/4th)
Extra Coach Juan Ballara (4th/24th)
Extra Coach Luis Silverio (2nd/2nd)
Trainer Carlos Pérez (10th/10th)
Trainer Adam Brewer (4th/4th)
Trainer Mario del Rosario (5th/5th)
Strength and Conditioning Coach Edgar Soto (11th/11th)
Strength and Conditioning Coach Santo Henriquez (5th/5th)
Administrator José DÃaz (24th/24th)
Administrative Assistant Yenastry Spauve (2nd/2nd)
