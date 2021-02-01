D-Backs Announce 2021 Player Development Staff

February 1, 2021 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







The Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) named the organization's 2021 Player Development staff.

As previously announced, invitations to become affiliates have been sent to Triple-A Reno, Double-A Amarillo, Single-A Advanced Hillsboro and Single-A Visalia, pending the completion of the process.

Numbers in parentheses: first number is years with current title (consecutive); second number is consecutive years with D-backs.

FRONT OFFICE

Director, Player Development Josh Barfield (2nd/7th)

Assistant Director, Player Development Matt Grabowski (2nd/2nd)

Assistant Director, Minor League Administration Shawn Marette (2nd/7th)

Coordinator, Baseball Development Technology Cory Swope (2nd/6th)

Latin American Baseball Operations Coordinator Mariana Patraca (4th/6th)

Analyst, Baseball Operations Research & Development Micah Daley-Harris (3rd/3rd)

ON-FIELD COORDINATORS

Field Coordinator Chris Cron (1st/8th)

Pitching Coordinator Dan Carlson (8th/19th)

Hitting Coordinator Bijan Rademacher (1st/1st)

Outfield/Baserunning Coordinator Jonny Gomes (3rd/4th)

Infield Coordinator Gil Velazquez (5th/5th)

Catching Coordinator/Complex Coach Mark Reed (2nd/9th)

Rehab Pitching Coordinator Brad Arnsberg (9th/9th)

Player Development Assistant Orlando Hudson (6th/6th)

Short-Season Pitching Coordinator Hatuey Mendoza (1st/15th)

Short-Season Hitting Coordinator Casey Chenoweth (2nd/2nd)

DSL Field Coordinator/Manager Jaime Del Valle (2nd/5th)

MEDICAL STAFF

Medical Coordinator Max Esposito (2nd/5th)

Director, Skills Development Vaughn Robinson (1st/15th)

Medical Administrator Jon Herzner (5th/7th)

Team Performance Dietician Michelle Riccardi (2nd/2nd)

Rehab and Performance Therapist Kelly Boyce (2nd/6th)

Latin American Medical Coordinator Spencer Ryan (4th/6th)

Latin American Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Tim Queck (2nd/5th)

Therapist Merritt Walker (2nd/2nd)

MENTAL SKILLS

Coordinator, Mental Skills Zach Brandon (3rd/3rd)

Mental Skills Coach Charley Jauss (3rd/3rd)

Mental Skills Coach Sydney Masters (2nd/2nd)

SUPPORT STAFF

Coordinator, Salt River Fields Complex Bob Bensinger (21st/21st)

Clubhouse Assistant James Cameron (21st/21st)

Clubhouse Assistant Mike Young (7th/11th)

Full-Season Triple-A Double-A Single-A Advanced Single-A

Reno Aces Amarillo Sod Poodles Hillsboro Hops Visalia Rawhide

Manager Blake Lalli (1st/4th) Shawn Roof (1st/6th) Vince Harrison (1st/8th) Javier Colina (1st/8th)

Pitching Coach Jeff Bajenaru (3rd/11th) Doug Drabek (1st/12th) Shane Loux (1st/5th) Barry Enright (2nd/3rd)

Hitting Coach Rick Short (1st/12th) Travis Denker (1st/4th) K.C. Judge (1st/3rd) Micah Franklin (1st/5th)

Coach Jorge Cortés (1st/6th) Carlos Mesa (1st/5th) Juan Francia (1st/6th) Darrin Garner (1st/6th)

Trainer Michael Powell (2nd/5th) Joe Rosauer (1st/6th) Damon Reel (1st/4th) Daniel Fifer (2nd/3rd)

Strength/Cond. Derek Somerville (1st/5th) Derek Clovis (1st/4th) Nathan Friedman (1st/4th) Logan Jones (2nd/4th)

Short-Season Arizona

Complex Team

Manager Rolando Amedo (1st/9th)

Pitching Coach Gabriel Hernandez (1st/2nd)

Hitting Coach Mark Reed (1st/9th)

Hitting Coach Nick Evans (1st/3rd)

Coach Cody Ransom (2nd/2nd)

Trainer Jake Waldron (2nd/2nd)

Strength/Cond. David Robertson (2nd/2nd)

Short-Season Dominican Summer League

Boca Chica D-backs (2 Teams)

DSL Field Coordinator/Manager Jaime Del Valle (3rd/5th) - as Mgr.

Field Manager Ronald RamÃ­rez (3rd/4th)

Pitching Coach José Tapia (19th/19th)

Pitching Coach Manny GarcÃ­a (1st/15th)

Hitting Coach Izzy AlcÃ¡ntara (5th/5th)

Hitting Coach Rafael Ozuna (3rd/4th)

Extra Coach Juan Ballara (4th/24th)

Extra Coach Luis Silverio (2nd/2nd)

Trainer Carlos Pérez (10th/10th)

Trainer Adam Brewer (4th/4th)

Trainer Mario del Rosario (5th/5th)

Strength and Conditioning Coach Edgar Soto (11th/11th)

Strength and Conditioning Coach Santo Henriquez (5th/5th)

Administrator José DÃ­az (24th/24th)

Administrative Assistant Yenastry Spauve (2nd/2nd)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.