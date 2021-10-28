BooClaws Spooktacular Postponed to Saturday

October 28, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BooClaws Spooktacular, featuring a viewing of _The Nightmare Before Christmas_, originally scheduled for Friday night has been postponed to Saturday, October 30th, 2021 due to forecasted weather conditions. Times remain unchanged from the original date, with gates opening at 6:00 pm and the movie beginning at 7:00 pm.

The event is presented by RWJBarnabas Health and the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore.

Additionally, the event includes a costume parade for kids, fun, safe, and low-contact trick-or-treating, and pumpkin painting (first come, first serve). There will be a costume contest as well with the winner earning a Luxury Suite outing for a 2022 April/May game.

Ticket Information: Tickets are just $10 and include popcorn plus soda/water. Kids ages 2 & under are free. Additional food and drink will be available for purchase.

Everyone is encouraged to come dressed up. Fans are permitted to bring lawn chairs or blankets to watch the movie from the field.

As part of the Nightmare Before Christmas festivities, Santa Claws will be here for pictures with fans as well.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. Over 7.8 million fans have enjoyed BlueClaws baseball since the team's inception in 2001. The 2022 schedule has been released with Opening Night at the Jersey Shore set for April 8th. For additional information on 2022 ticket packages and group outings, visit BlueClaws.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from October 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.