Bombers Walk off Seguin for Sixth Straight Victory

July 14, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers earned a walk-off win against the Seguin River Monsters 6-5 after trailing 5-1 in the eighth inning. The win marked their sixth consecutive win and a 6-0 week for the Bombers.

The Bombers started the scoring in the first as Zac Daigre came around to score on a throwing error making it 1-0 Bombers. The River Monsters would wait until the fifth inning to answer as an RBI single from Christopher Bernal tied the score 1-1 through five innings.

In the top of the sixth, Seguin tacked on two more runs thanks to an inside-the-park home run by Patrick McLellan to make it 3-1 Seguin.

The Bombers saw great pitching out of the gate as Micky Scheetz went six innings allowing only three runs and six hits while striking out 10 River Monsters.

In the top of the eighth, the River Monsters tacked on two more runs as Austin Stracener scored on a passed ball and an RBI double by Xavier Arias made it 5-1.

The Bombers would go on to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth off of a bases-loaded walk, an RBI fielder's choice from Sebastian Kuhns, and two RBIs from Jaxon Daigre to make it 5-5 headed to the ninth.

In the ninth inning, it was Zac Daigre who played hero as he knocked in Jeric Curtis, the winning run to give the Bombers a 6-5 win and extend their winning streak to six games.

This win also earns the Bombers their second sweep of Seguin this week and finishes the week with a 6-0 record for the first time this summer. The Bombers return home to Edible Field on Tuesday, July 16 as they take on the Baton Rouge Rougarou. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. For tickets, visit bvbombers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 14, 2024

Bombers Walk off Seguin for Sixth Straight Victory - Brazos Valley Bombers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.