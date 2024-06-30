Bombers Use Seventh Inning Rally to Down Generals

Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers defeated the Victoria Generals 6-2 on Sunday Funday at Edible Field.

The Generals started hot with an RBI groundout from Dalton Mullins giving Victoria a 1-0 lead after the top of the first. But in the bottom half, the Bombers answered with an RBI single from Chris Benavidez to tie the score at 1.

Victoria would strike again in the top of the third on a Cameron Nickens RBI single to make it 2-1 Generals. But again, in the bottom half of the third, the Bombers would answer with a Blake Sehlke 2 RBI double.

The Bombers added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth thanks to an RBI groundout from Tristan Russell, but it was the bottom of the seventh where the Bombers pulled away. With the bases loaded, Sehlke came through again with a bases-clearing 3 RBI double to put Brazos Valley up 6-2, which would be the final score.

The Bombers saw great pitching across the board. Starter Travis Belz went five innings of work, allowing six hits and only two runs. In relief, Conner Doucet pitched three scoreless innings allowing only two hits, and Darren Crane shut the door in the ninth, allowing only one hit.

The Bombers are off for the next few days for the TCL All-Star break but return to action on Saturday, July 6 on the road against the Seguin River Monsters. The Bombers return to Edible Field on Saturday, July 13 to face Seguin at 7:05 PM. For tickets, visit bvbombers.com.

