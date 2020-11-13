Bombers Unveil Special Edition Logo for 15th Anniversary Season

November 13, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Brazos Valley Bombers News Release





Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers proudly announce their official 2021 logo in honor of their 15th Anniversary Season. Making its grand debut, the new patch will be featured on special edition hats, shirts, and jerseys that will be available both leading up to, and throughout the duration of the upcoming summer season.

Once the only sports franchise in the Bryan/College Station area, the Bombers have certainly made their mark across Central Texas and within the Texas Collegiate League. Serving as seven time TCL Champions with a National Championship Title, as well as two Aggie 100 awards, the Bombers have done great work to put the South Division on the map.

Furthermore, the Brazos Valley Bombers gained the world's attention with their 2020 season as the first league operating post COVID-19 with the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational. Welcoming players from across the nation, Travis Field became home to the first live sports event following the pandemic featured live on ESPN2. The Bombers upheld their promise to the community to continue providing affordable, family fun even despite the toughest circumstances; just as the TCL committed to its mission to provide the best summer league experience for college players.

The team's rich history and impact within the Brazos Valley will be both celebrated and commemorated with the new 15th Anniversary Logo. Fans are encouraged to look forward to the 2021 season as the Bombers defend the Championship Title, and the hard workers at Travis Field aim to facilitate the making of memories worth repeating.

For tickets and information on the Bombers 2021 season, go to www.bvbombers.com or call (979) 779-PLAY. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Bombers, follow us on social media: facebook.com/bvbombers | Twitter: @BV_Bombers | Instagram: bvbombers.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from November 13, 2020

Bombers Unveil Special Edition Logo for 15th Anniversary Season - Brazos Valley Bombers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.