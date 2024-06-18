Bombers Split Doubleheader with Generals

June 18, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers split a Tuesday doubleheader against the Victoria Generals, winning the first game by a score of 4-1, and dropping the second game 4-2 in an extra eighth inning.

In the first of two seven-inning games, it was the Bombers who received great pitching from Jack Hamilton. Hamilton was able to pitch all seven innings, while only giving up one run and six hits while adding four strikeouts.

The Generals scored first in the top of the first thanks to an RBI single from Riley Bender. In the bottom of the first, it was Blake Sehlke who answered with an RBI single to tie the score at 1-1. The teams would remain scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when Drew Collins came through with a two-run double, and Tristan Russell added to the scoring with an RBI single, making the score 4-1, which would be the final tally.

In game two, it was the Bombers who struck first in the bottom of the first courtesy of an RBI single from Ty Hodge. The Generals would answer in the top of the fourth as Anthony Avalos scored on a wild pitch. The game would remain scoreless heading into extra innings.

Not to be overlooked, the Bombers saw excellent pitching from Mark Lopez, who went seven innings, only allowing one run and two hits, shutting down one of the top offenses in the TCL.

The Generals dominated in the top of the eighth scoring three runs on bunt singles and a costly error from Sehlke to add on three runs and make it 4-1. The Bombers would get a sacrifice fly from Nathan Hodge in the bottom half, but would still fall 4-2.

The game was full of controversial calls throughout as the Bombers saw Ty Hodge and Cameron Henson both get ejected late in the game. Although the Bombers lost game two, all the fans enjoyed the doubleheader at Edible Field and made memories that will last a lifetime.

The Bombers have tomorrow off before traveling to Lake Charles to take on the Gumbeaux Gators this Thursday and Friday, June 20-21, and return home on Saturday, June 22nd to take on the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators at 7:05 PM. For tickets, visit bvbombers.com.

