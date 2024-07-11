Bombers' Seay Named Texas Collegiate League Pitcher of the Week

July 11, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce that starting pitcher Taylor Seay was recently named TCL Pitcher of the Week for his brilliant performance.

Seay, from Texas State University, excelled in game one of the weekend doubleheader against the Seguin River Monsters throwing six complete innings while only allowing two runs on five hits and striking out nine River Monster hitters.

Seay has only made three starts for the Bombers this summer but has been very productive on the mound, posting a 2.63 ERA with 16 strikeouts throughout the summer.

This past season for Texas State, Seay posted a 2-0 record in 25 appearances with a 6.05 ERA and 17 strikeouts. Seay originally hails from Lake Jackson, Texas, and attended Brazoswood High School in Clute, Texas.

The Brazos Valley Bombers would again like to congratulate Taylor on this incredible honor. The team returns home on Saturday, July 13 to take on the Seguin River Monsters. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. For tickets to all upcoming Bomber games, visit bvbombers.com.

