Bombers' Pitching Leads the Way in Sweep of River Monsters

June 9, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers shut out the Seguin River Monsters 3-0 to earn their first series sweep of the 2024 Texas Collegiate League Season.

Travis Belz earned the start for the Bombers and struck six River Monster hitters while only allowing three hits and no runs through six complete innings of work.

As for the offense, the Bombers scored their first run off of a wild pitch that scored Bryce Grizzaffi in the bottom of the second to make it 1-0. The Bombers would add another run in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single from Harrison Griffith.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Bombers scored another run thanks to an RBI double from Blake Sehlke, making the score 3-0, which would be the final tally.

The Bombers' bullpen was magnificent as well. Darren Crane allowed no hits through two innings of relief while striking out four Seguin batters. Conner Doucet picked up the save as he struck out two in the top of the ninth, while also allowing zero hits.

With the win, the Bombers improved to 4-4 on the season. The team is back in action on the road in Victoria on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 11-12, and returns home against the Acadiana Cane Cutters on Thursday, June 13th. For tickets to all upcoming games, visit bvbombers.com.

