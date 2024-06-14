Bombers' Offense Explodes on Fireworks Night

June 14, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers earned a big-time victory against the Acadiana Cane Cutters 8-5, on a rowdy night of fireworks at Edible Field.

The Bombers exploded in the first two innings, scoring six of their eight runs in the first two frames. In the first, it was an RBI single from Chris Benavidez, an RBI single from Bryce Grizzaffi, and an RBI double from Ty Hodge that put three runs on the board for the home team in the first.

In the top of the second, the Cane Cutters got on the board thanks to a sacrifice fly from Mark Collins, making the score 3-1. However, another RBI single from Benavidez, an RBI single from Tristan Russell, and an RBI single from Blake Sehlke would extend the Bombers lead to 6-1 heading into the third.

After the fifth inning, the capacity crowd at Edible Field was treated to a fireworks display behind the left field fence which created lifelong memories for Bomber fans and staff members.

In the top of the seventh, with the score sitting at 6-2 Bombers, the Cane Cutters got offensive momentum and scored three runs thanks to an RBI groundout from Reid Snider, another sacrifice fly by Collins, and a balk that scored Jake LaRocca. After the seventh, the Bombers only led 6-5.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Bombers would extend their lead thanks to a sacrifice fly from Sehlke and a Cane Cutter error to make the score 8-5, which would be the final result.

The Bombers' pitching staff welcomed Ben Bosse to the TCL as the Blinn Buccaneer went five innings, only allowing two runs and four hits while striking out five Acadiana hitters in his Bomber debut this summer.

The Bombers head to Louisiana to face off against the Acadiana Cane Cutters this Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16. The Bombers return home to Edible Field on Tuesday, June 18th when they take on the Victoria Generals. For tickets, visit bvbombers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 14, 2024

Bombers' Offense Explodes on Fireworks Night - Brazos Valley Bombers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.