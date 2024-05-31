Bombers Defeat Cane Cutters 5-1 to Secure Opening Day Victory

May 31, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers opened the 2024 Texas Collegiate League season with a hard-fought victory over the Acadiana Cane Cutters after an hour rain delay at Edible Field.

The Bombers and Cane Cutters went scoreless through the first four innings. For the Bombers, University of Houston pitcher Bryson Walker shut the door on the Cane Cutters, striking out 10 over five innings of hitless baseball. In the bottom of the fifth, it was Bryce Grizzaffi who came through with the first run of the game on a groundout to second base to give the Bombers a 1-0 lead.

The Cane Cutters were able to tie the score in the top of the seventh, thanks to an RBI double play by Jake LaRocca on Bombers relief pitcher Daniel Dial. This would end up being the only run the Bombers' pitching staff allowed all night.

The score remained tied at 1 until the bottom of the eighth inning, when Troy University product Cooper Smith smoked a single into the outfield, scoring Ty Hodge to make the score 2-1 Bombers. The Bombers continued to pile on in the eighth as pinch runners Jaxon Daigre and Nathan Hodge both came around to score, followed by Zac Daigre to give the Bombers a 5-1 lead, which would be the final score.

The Bombers pitching staff as a whole struck out 15 Cane Cutter batters and stole 12 bases, an incredible mark to set in the first game of the season. The Bombers are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Acadiana Cane Cutters again at Edible Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

