Bombers Bring in Group of Houston Christian Huskies for 2024 Season

May 22, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan-College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce a collection of Houston Christian University products who will be joining the squad this Texas Collegiate League season. The Huskies cast adds depth to a pitching staff and batting lineup which has already proven to be dangerous for opponents this summer.

First off is Mark Lopez. Lopez, a native of Conroe, Texas, provided valuable innings for Houston Christian this season out of the bullpen, earning a 2-0 record with 15.1 innings pitched in 11 appearances. Lopez previously spent time at Alvin Community College and Texas A&M-Texarkana.

"We have high expectations for Mark this summer and believe he will play an important role on our staff," Manager Brian Nelson said. "He had a solid year for Houston Christian in his first D1 season and with his track record of success at the JUCO level, I think we will see some good things."

Adding to the pitching staff is Jack Hamilton. Another Brazos Valley native, hailing from College Station, Hamilton spent the 2022 season with Texas A&M University, before transferring to Houston Christian where he appeared in 12 games for the Huskies this past season with three starts. Hamilton also brings some TCL experience to the team, having made seven starts for the Bombers back in 2022.

"Jack is another local player that we are excited about this season," Nelson said. "He has battled through some injuries in the past that have limited him at times, but now that he is healthy, we expect this to be a big summer for him as he looks to take the next step in his career."

Rounding out the new pitchers is Cayden Maxwell. Maxwell, who hails from Caldwell, Texas, enjoyed some playing time with Houston Christian during his freshman campaign this past season. Maxwell is the fourth player on this year's roster to come to Brazos Valley from the Huskies.

"Cayden is a young but very talented arm with a ton of upside," Nelson said. "This will be an important summer for Cayden as he looks to log significant innings and continue to develop to help springboard him into a successful fall season."

Closing out the pack is a future Husky in Caden Miller. Miller comes to the Bombers after finishing a strong career at Madisonville High School. Miller has committed to continue his baseball career at the collegiate level with Houston Christian University.

"Caden is going to be a good college player as he progresses in his career," Nelson said. "Like Nathan [Hodge], we believe there will be a brief transition period, but Caden seems to possess a good eye at the plate and a knack for the barrel consistently finding the ball."

The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to welcome these Huskies to the 2024 roster and look forward to making a run at another Texas Collegiate League Championship. For more information about the Bombers and tickets for the upcoming 2024 season, visit bvbombers.com , or call 979-779-PLAY.

