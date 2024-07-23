Bombers Begin Final Week of Regular Season with Win

July 23, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers defeated the Seguin River Monsters at home tonight 6-2 for their first win since officially clinching a spot in the Texas Collegiate League playoffs.

It was a pitcher's duel throughout the first half of the game as Bomber starter Bryson Walker and Seguin right-hander Teddy Judkins were going back and forth with shutout innings. Both pitchers went five scoreless, but it was the Bombers who broke open the scoring in the bottom of the sixth thanks to an RBI single from Cole LeClair and a sacrifice fly from Brock DeYoung to make it 2-0 Brazos Valley.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Bombers would add four more thanks to four Seguin errors in the frame. The Bombers led 6-0 after eight full innings.

In the ninth, the River Monsters began to stage a comeback as they were able to score two runs on a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single from Gabriel Rodriguez, but Orlando Samaniego was picked off trying to take home plate on a passed ball and the Bombers secured a 6-2 victory.

The win was headlined by Bombers' starter Walker who went seven scoreless innings while picking up the win but also punched out nine Seguin batters to break the Texas Collegiate League single-season strikeout record previously held by John Gray of the Acadiana Cane Cutters.

The Bombers return home to Edible Field tomorrow night as they face the Seguin River Monsters at 7:05 PM. For tickets, visit bvbombers.com.

