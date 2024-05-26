Bombers Add Three Sluggers to Batting Lineup for 2024 Season

May 26, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan-College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce that three more potent bats have been added to the lineup for the 2024 Texas Collegiate League season.

First off is Grant Watkins. Watkins, a native of Richland, Washington, has played in 77 career games for Amarillo College over two seasons, posting a .355 average and 22 home runs for the Badgers. The first baseman will provide massive pop to the Bombers lineup.

"We are very much looking forward to writing Grant's name into the lineup card a lot this summer," Manager Brian Nelson said. "Not only does he possess left-handed power, but he has shown a great eye at the plate while providing consistent quality at-bats."

Up next is Chris Benavidez. Benavidez, a native of Bryan, Texas, who attended Rudder High School, posted a team-best .406 batting average with 15 home runs and 45 RBI for Amarillo College this season.

"Chris is a phenomenal athlete," Nelson said. "He can hit for average, and power, he can run and play solid defense. I'm excited that he has the opportunity to come home and play for the hometown Bombers and show the community how he has developed since high school."

Finishing off the group of signings is Drew Collins. Collins, a native of Oregon, Ohio, spent two seasons at Oakland University in Michigan, before transferring to Jacksonville State University. This past season, Collins posted a .293 batting average with power while proving an elite threat on the bases. Collins also brings TCL experience to the lineup, having previously played 20 games for the Bombers in 2021.

"Drew brings a lot of experience to our outfield and lineup, he can impact the game in so many ways," Nelson said. "He has three seasons of Division-1 ball under his belt and previous experience with the Bombers. Drew is a special talent and I think this could be a breakout summer for him."

The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to welcome these three sluggers to the 2024 roster and look forward to making a run at another Texas Collegiate League Championship. For more information about the Bombers and tickets for the upcoming 2024 season, visit bvbombers.com , or call 979-779-PLAY.

