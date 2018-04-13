Bombers Add Three from Texas A&M

Bryan/College Station, Texas - The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the addition of a trio of Aggies to the 2018 roster. Texas A&M Freshman pitchers Chandler Jozwiak and Austin Hendrix plus Freshman catcher Cam Haller will remain in the Brazos Valley for the summer and play for the Bombers.

Chandler Jozwiak has made an immediate impact in the SEC for the Aggies, initially serving as a weekend starter and has continued in a midweek role. Overall, he has compiled a 3.38 ERA and has averaged over a strikeout per inning, while issuing only 11 walks on the year. The Brenham, Texas native was dominant in high school as well where was named as a All-District 5A First Team pitcher in his senior year after posting a 10-1 record with a dazzling .98 ERA and 110 strikeouts in only 78 innings, while only allowing 14 walks.

Fellow Freshman pitcher Austin Hendrix will also be a part of the Bombers pitching staff. Hendrix was named the District 25-2A Most Valuable Player in 2017 after posting a 10-1 record and hitting .511 for Big Sandy High School. He is also the brother of former Aggie Ryan Hendrix who is now in the Reds farm system.

Cam Haller is a Freshman catcher and outfielder for Texas A&M who comes with a strong high school pedigree where he was a star two sport player for Marshall High School. While there, he was a multiyear member of the Class 5A All-Texas team and hit .417 with eight home runs while being strong in the field with a .994 fielding percentage. Beyond his play on the diamond, Haller is also the Marshall High School leading rusher for their football program.

