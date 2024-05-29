Bombers Add Quartet of Pitchers to Deep Staff for 2024 Season

May 29, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan-College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce four new arms that will compete for the team during the 2024 Texas Collegiate League season. These new pitchers add to a pitching staff that will look to be one of the league's best and compete night in and night out.

First off is Trenton Barnes. Barnes, a native of La Grange, Texas, made four starts this past season for Galveston College as a freshman and looks to build upon a solid freshman year.

"Trent gained some good experience in his freshman year at Galveston, but he is still fresh," Manager Brian Nelson said. "We expect to get a lot of innings out of him this summer and hope to see him take the next step in development for his career."

Up next is Jonathan Anders. Anders, who hails from Rosenberg, Texas, made a big impact for Wharton College this past season, where he posted a 1-1 record with 32.2 innings pitched and two saves out of the bullpen. Anders ranked second amongst all Wharton College pitchers with 19 appearances.

"Jonathan is a crafty competitor," Nelson said. "Anders is going to be a very important piece on our staff this summer as he is one of our only left-handed arms. He has shown the ability to successfully handle big moments and big games."

Following Anders is Danny Dial. Dial, from San Benito, Texas, comes to the Bombers from Texas A&M International University, where he posted 28 innings pitched and 28 strikeouts over two seasons with the Dust Devils. Before Texas A&M International, Dial previously played at Wharton College.

"Danny is another one of our arms that comes in with a lot of experience and collegiate innings pitched," Nelson said. "We are hoping that with that experience he will bring that mature and consistent effort to the Bombers staff and help us compete for a TCL championship."

Finishing off the group of signings is Jace Stoops. Stoops, hailing from Monticello, Indiana, recently finished his third season at Marian University, where he has made 29 appearances with 54.2 innings pitched and 57 strikeouts over his three years with the Knights. Jace has proven to be a very reliable bullpen arm for Marian during his career.

"Jace provides a big physical presence on the mound, and comes to us with a lot of solid collegiate experience," Nelson said. "Jace is trying to take the next step in his career, and we are excited to be a part of his career development."

The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to welcome these talented new pitchers to the 2024 roster and look forward to making a run at another Texas Collegiate League Championship. For more information about the Bombers and tickets for the upcoming 2024 season, visit bvbombers.com , or call 979-779-PLAY.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from May 29, 2024

Bombers Add Quartet of Pitchers to Deep Staff for 2024 Season - Brazos Valley Bombers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.