Bolts Win 4th Straight, 5-3 over Birmingham

December 8, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





The Thunderbolts continue to surge up the standings, and gain another statement victory, winning 5-3 over the Birmingham Bulls, ending an 11-game losing streak against Birmingham, dating back to January 20th, 2018. The Thunderbolts homestand continues, on Friday, December 13th, as the Thunderbolts host the Peoria Rivermen. One lucky fan will drive away in a muscle car, courtesy of NAPA Auto Parts. For tickets to Friday's 7:15pm puck drop at the Ford Center, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets directly at the Ford Center Box Office.

Down 1-0 in the first period and with Birmingham on the power play, the Thunderbolts would rally in a big way, as Connor Sanvido would lead a 2-on-1 rush, and shooting the puck in under the crossbar for a shorthanded goal to tie the game, at the 7:08 mark, assisted by Jake Smith. Sanvido would strike again in the second period, only 2:27 in, as Derek Sutliffe fed the puck to Sanvido, waiting in front of the net, shooting it between the pads and in for a power play goal, as Austin Plevy also picked up an assist. The Bulls would tie the game back up minutes later, but Evansville would reclaim the lead with yet another power play goal, this time on a deflected Brandon Lubin shot, redirected by Sutliffe, with Plevy picking up another assist, at the 8:59 mark. Jake Smith would extend the lead to 4-2, as he followed up on a dump in, Sutliffe forced the puck free along the boards, and Smith tucked the puck in past a surprised Artt Brey, at the 11:07 mark. Birmingham would make it 4-3 in the third period, but the Thunderbolts withstood the barrage, sinking the Bulls with an empty net goal by Plevy with 40 seconds remaining, unassisted, final score 5-3.

Sanvido finished with two goals, Sutliffe and Plevy finished with a goal and two assists each, and Smith finished with a goal and one assist. Braeden Ostepchuk picked up his 4th win of the season, stopping 28 of 31 shots. The Thunderbolts next face the Bulls on January 31st, as the Bulls return to the Ford Center for back-to-back nights.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.