Boise Hawks Release 2021 Promotional Schedule

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks are excited to announce their promotional schedule for the 2021 season. In this #YearOfTheFan, this season's schedule of events marks the most robust promotional schedule in Hawks history and includes eleven post-game fireworks shows, six giveaways, two special celebrity guest appearances, promotional theme nights and daily promotions.

"It's been over 600 days since the Boise Hawks have taken the field," said Mike Van Hise, Hawks General Manager. "We cannot properly express how excited we are to be inviting people back to Memorial Stadium. This is the Year of the Fan, and this promotional schedule is just the start."

Building on a successful 2019 promotion, the Hawks will once again be welcoming a WWE Hall of Famer to Memorial Stadium when "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase visits for a fan meet and greet, pictures and autographs on Friday, June 25, presented by TDS. Additionally, national entertainment act, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will be making his Memorial Stadium debut on Friday, August 13.

The Hawks will be hosting eleven post-game fireworks shows at Memorial Stadium, with media partner KBOI CBS 2;

Friday, June 4, presented by St. Luke's;

Saturday, June 12, presented by Microbe Formulas;

Saturday, June 26;

Saturday, July 3, presented by Toyota;

Sunday, July 4, presented by Craig Swapp and Associates;

Friday, July 16, presented by Idaho Beef Council;

Friday, July 30, presented by Bank of Idaho;

Saturday, July 31, presented by Fred Meyer;

Saturday, August 14;

Friday, September 3, presented by Lamb Weston;

Sunday, September 5, presented by Idaho Transportation Department.

Fans visiting Memorial Stadium will have the opportunity to receive the following giveaways (first 1,000 fans through the gates) at the following games:

2021 Magnetic Schedule, presented by Project Filter - Wednesday, May 26

Team Poster - Saturday, May 29;

Cooler Bag, presented by Tucanos Brazilian Grill - Friday, June 11;

Batting Helmet, presented by Idaho Central Credit Union - Saturday, July 17;

Cooling Towel, presented by Intermountain Gas and 811 - Wednesday, August 11;

End of Season Team Item - Saturday, September 4.

All Wednesday games will be Wag Along Wednesdays, where fans can bring their dogs to the game. Those dates are:

Wednesday, May 26;

Wednesday, June 2;

Wednesday, June 9;

Wednesday, June 23;

Wednesday, July 14;

Wednesday, July 28;

Wednesday, August 11;

Wednesday, September 1.

Sundays are also the Hawks' Kids Club Sundays, presented by Albertsons, with special kids-club-centric promotions. For details on the Kids Club, visit www.milb.com/boise/fans/kidsclub;

Sunday, May 30 - Kids Club Members Eat Free (one complimentary hot dog per Kids Club member);

Sunday, June 13 - Free Kids Zone (Kids Club members have free access to the Kids Zone);

Sunday, June 27 - VIP Autograph Session (Kids Club members receive access to a pre-game VIP autograph session);

Sunday, July 18 - Post-game Ice Cream Social (Kids Club members receive a post-game ice cream social);

Sunday, August 1 - 811 Diamond Dig, (Kids Club members can participate in a post-game diamond dig and win a Nintendo Switch);

Sunday, August 15 - Sing the 7th inning stretch on the field.

Rounding out the promotional list for 2021 is:

$1 Nights, presented by Falls Brand - Friday, May 28, Friday, June 11, Friday, June 25, Friday, August 13;

Story Time on the Field, _presented by Meridian Library District and Ada Community Libraries_- Thursday, May 27, Wednesday, June 2, Thursday, June 3, Wednesday, June 9, Thursday, June 10, and Wednesday, June 23 - Join Hawks players on the field pre-game for Story Time on the Field;

Military Appreciation Night, presented by Western Heating and Air Conditioning - Saturday, August 14;

Impaired Driver Awareness Week, presented by Idaho Transportation Department - Wednesday, September 1 to Monday, September 6.

The Hawks have also announced the return of their popular daily promotions:

Monday - Feed Your Face Monday, presented by Jimmy John's with Tucanos Brazilian Grill and Del Taco, featuring an all-you-can-eat select menu items until the end of the 4th inning - (May 31, June 14, June 28, July 5, July 19, August 2, August 16, and September 6);

Wednesday - Baseball Bingo, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance Idaho (Play along on the field and win prizes) - June 2, June 9, June 23, July 14, July 28, August 11, and September 1);

Thursday - Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light ($2 draft beer, $2 Pepsi products) - May 27, June 3, June 10, June 24, July 15, July 29, August 12, and September 2.

First pitch for all Monday - Saturday Hawks' home games at Memorial Stadium will be at 7:15 PM, with the exceptions of Monday, May 31 (1:15 PM) and Monday, September 6 (1:15 PM). All Sunday home games (apart from Sunday, July 4 and Sunday, September 5) will begin at 5:15 PM.

Limited individual game tickets will go on sale at BoiseHawks.com on Saturday, May 15 at 10 AM. In-person sales will begin on Monday, May 17 at 10 AM. Full season and half season plans (with guaranteed seating), along with HawksPasses are on sale at this time.

All promotions, game times, and opponents are subject to change. A full, up-to-date promotional calendar can be found at www.BoiseHawks.com.

