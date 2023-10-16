Boise Hawks Open Applications for Boise Hawks Sports Career Academy

October 16, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have announced they are accepting applications and resumes for the 2024 Boise Hawks Sports Career Academy. In its third season, the Boise Hawks Sports Career Academy gives Treasure Valley college students a first-hand look into the world of sports and entertainment sales and service.

"We've been working hard these past two seasons to fine tune the internship experience with the Hawks. Some of our finest full-time employees have started as Hawks interns. The Boise Hawks Sports Career Academy gives interested Treasure Valley students an in-depth look at a career in sports and entertainment. We continue to strive to have the Sports Career Academy be the first place a Treasure Valley student looks when considering a career in sports and entertainment. "- Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President / General Manager

The Boise Hawks Sports Career Academy is a paid program and limited to Treasure Valley area college students in need of school credit. The season long program starts March 4 and extends to the end of the 2024 season. From March 4 to May 1, the program will include seven hours per week of dedicated inside sales/community relations work and one hour per week of training and career development. From May 1 to the end of the season, Sports Career Academy members will receive hands-on experience in the inner workings of a professional sports organization, working all home games and limited hours on road trips. Former Boise Hawks Sports Career Academy members have moved on to full-time positions throughout collegiate athletic departments and professional sports.

Each Boise Hawks Sports Career Academy member will receive season-long rotational experience in the following disciplines/departments (including, but not limited to): Inside Sales and Service, Group Event Sales and Service, Food and Beverage Sales and Operations, Stadium Operations, Baseball Operations, Retail and Merchandise Operations, Box Office Operations, Game Entertainment and Production, Community Relations, Marketing and Fan Experience, and Social Media and Content Creation.

Interested students should visit www.boisehawks.com/clubinfo/bhsca for more information and to submit their applications and resumes. Sports Academy members will be chosen for the program after an in-person interview.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from October 16, 2023

Boise Hawks Open Applications for Boise Hawks Sports Career Academy - Boise Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.