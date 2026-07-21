Boise Hawks Homestand #9 Preview

Published on July 21, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks return to Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, July 28, to begin a six-game homestand against the Glacier Range Riders, with a week full of family-friendly entertainment, exciting promotions, and can't-miss postgame celebrations.

Fans can enjoy a packed promotional schedule throughout the homestand, highlighted by post-game fireworks and a spectacular post-game drone show. The week also features the return of fan-favorite Dollar Night, specialty team identities, Betty the Bat Dog, Bark in the Park, and daily ticket specials.

Tuesday, July 28 vs. Glacier Range Riders

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Five Dollar Tuesday; Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and a hot dog for just $5. While supplies last. Tickets must be purchased in-person or call in to the Front Office.

Papas Fritas Game Day (Toyota, Pepsi, Odom Corporation); The Boise Hawks re-brand as the Boise Papas Fritas for two more games this season - July 28 and September 1. A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organizations and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

Betty the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Betty retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks in the third and fourth innings!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly28-2026

Wednesday, July 29 vs Glacier Range Riders

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Pepsi, Mountain West Bank); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a $6 ticket to the game.

Bark in the Park (Westmark); Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

AAA Night (AAA); AAA members can show their AAA member card at the Box Office to receive a discounted ticket to the game.

Betty the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Betty retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks in the third and fourth innings!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly29-2026

Thursday, July 30 vs. Glacier Range Riders

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Thirsty Thursday (Molson Coors, Cumulus Media, Cordova Outdoors); Half priced sodas, waters, drafts, and seltzers up until last call!

Baseball Bingo (Idaho Lottery); Follow along all game long and you can win prizes from the Idaho Lottery!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly30-2026

Friday, July 31 vs Glacier Range Riders

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-Game Fireworks (Project Filter, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Boise Baconators Game Day (Wendy's); The Boise Hawks will take the field as the Boise Baconators. Before the game, Baconators will be at the local Wendy's (Glenwood and Chinden) from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM for a meet and greet. Stop by for a delicious lunch and get photos and autographs!

Betty the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Betty retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks in the third and fourth innings!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly31-2026

Saturday, August 1 vs Glacier Range Riders

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-Game Drone Show; Following the game, fans will enjoy a dazzling drone light show over Memorial Stadium.

Dollar Night; Fans can enjoy popcorn, hot dogs, snocones, and ice cream sandwiches for just $1! While supplies last.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAugust1-2026

Sunday, August 2 vs Glacier Range Riders

Gates Open: 12:15 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Kids Zone, a complimentary hot dog, and a chance to run the bases following the game.

Dollar Dog Day (Falls Brand); Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAugust2-2026







Pioneer League Stories from July 21, 2026

Boise Hawks Homestand #9 Preview - Boise Hawks

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