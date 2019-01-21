Boise Hawks Announce 2019 Field Staff

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, Northwest League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in conjunction with the Colorado Rockies, have announced their 2019 Field Staff. Steve Soliz will be joining the Rockies organization in the Treasure Valley as Manager. Soliz's staff will be rounded out by Cesar Galvez (second season in Boise; Hitting Coach), Ryan Kibler (first season; Pitching Coach), Fred Ocasio (first season; Supervisor of Development) and Mickey Clarizio (fifth season; Athletic Trainer).

"We are excited to welcome Steve as our new Manager this season," said Bob Flannery, Boise Hawks General Manager. "There is so much experience with this group of coaches and can't wait to have them here in Boise."

Steve Soliz begins his first season with the Rockies organization after serving fifteen years with the Major League staff of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (the past three as Catching and Information Coach and the previous five as Bullpen Coach.) Before that, Soliz spent eight professional seasons as catcher with the Cleveland (1993-1999) and San Diego (2000-2001) organizations.

Cesar Galvez returns to the Treasure Valley as Hitting Coach (second season) after progressing through the Rockies' farm system, starting with the Grand Junction Rockies in 2013. In 2014, Galvez was voted as a Northwest League Mid-Season All Star while with the Tri-City Dust Devils. Galvez signed as a free agent with the Rockies in 2016 and played 2017 with the Hartford Yard Goats, the Rockies Double A affiliate.

Ryan Kibler joins the Boise Hawks staff as Pitching Coach after serving in the same capacity for the Asheville Tourists last season, and previously as Pitching Coach of the Grand Junction Rockies from 2012 to 2016. Kibler was drafted by the Rockies in the 1999 First-Year Player Draft (second round) and spent his entire four-year playing career in the Rockies organization.

Fred Ocasio enters his first season in Boise as Supervisor of Development, his 23rd with the Rockies organization. Ocasio spent the 2018 season (and the previous four) with the Lancaster JetHawks (Rockies, High-A) as Manager. From 2013-2014, Ocasio served as Manager of the Asheville Tourists (Rockies, Low-A). Before Ashveille, he spent time in the Northwest League as Manager of the Tri-City Dust Devils (2006-2012).

Mickey Clarizio will also be returning to the Treasure Valley for his fifth season serving as Trainer. Clarizio was named Northwest League Athletic Trainer of the Year by the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society in 2017 and 2018.

"We are thrilled to announce our 2019 Boise coaching staff, led by new Development Supervisor, Fred Ocasio, and new Field Manager, Steve Soliz." stated Zach Wilson, Assistant General Manager, Player Development for the Colorado Rockies. "The entire group of coaches will continue to bring consistent development of our players along with exciting and entertaining baseball to the Boise and surrounding communities."

