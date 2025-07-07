Bohorquez Named FSL Pitcher of the Week

July 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers, Fla. - Mighty Mussels right hander Adrian Bohorquez was named Florida State League Pitcher of The Week by Minor League Baseball following his dominant outing against the Bradenton Marauders on July 2.

Bohorquez pitched in long relief and retired the first 13 batters he faced in his outing. The Twins' No. 27 prospect spun five shutout innings and racked up five strikeouts while topping out at 97.7 mph. He retired 15 of the 16 batters he faced. The lone baserunner he allowed was a hit by pitch. The five innings of work set a new season high for the 20-year-old. He threw 39 of his 54 pitches for strikes and induced seven swings and misses.

He becomes the second Mussel to earn a weekly FSL honor this season, joining Jason Doktorczyk who was named the league's pitcher of the week on June 9.

