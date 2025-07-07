Edward Florentino Awarded FSL Player of the Week

July 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, Fla. - Bradenton Marauders outfielder Edward Florentino was named Florida State League Player of the Week from June 30 - July 6. He becomes the first Marauders player to be honored this season by Minor League Baseball.

Florentino finished the stretch 8-for-23 (.348), with three home runs, six runs batted in, three doubles and three stolen bases. He blasted his first Single-A longball on Tuesday and capped the week with the first multi-homer performance of his professional career by launching two against Fort Myers on Sunday.

Florentino's eight hits and three homers were tied for the most among FSL hitters throughout the week. His 20 total bases were also the most of any player around the league, and second in all of Single-A.

Florentino is the Pirates No. 23 ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline and was promoted to Single-A Bradenton on June 21. In 29 games with the Florida Complex League Pirates, he powered six home runs and drove in 23 runs. His .642 slugging percentage and 1.084 OPS led the FCL before his promotion. In 14 games with the Marauders, he is slashing .286/.357/.592 with nine extra-base-hits.







