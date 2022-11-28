Bobcats Stumble against Thunderbolts, 4-2

November 28, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Vermilion County Bobcats News Release







The Evansville Thunderbolts made their first trip to David S. Palmer arena on Sunday, coming in with a two game winning streak. They were also looking for their second victory of the season against the Bobcats, winning that matchup 2-1 in overtime on October 25th.

The first period saw the Bobcats come out with jump, and score nine seconds in. Gianni Vitali fed Vadim Vasjokin a pass in front of the Thunderbolts net, and he made a nice deke to beat starting goalie and former Bobcat goalie Chase Perry to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead. Then later in the first period, Evansville tied the game up 1-1 on a goal by Mathieu Cloutier as he received the rebound off a shot from Hayden Hulton. The first frame also saw a good fight between captain Justin Portillo and Matthew Hobbs.

The second period was not kind for the Bobcats. They did have a 5-on-3 power play for one minute and thirty seconds, but were not able to capitalize. Evansville took advantage of a holding penalty later in the period and took the lead for good at 9:39 as Scott Kirton blasted a one timer past starting goalie Sean Kuhn for his 5th goal of the season. Then it was 3-1 at 14:25 as Andrew Shewfelt walked in alone after a Bobcat player fell in the defensive zone, giving him all the room to backhand a shot over the glove of Kuhn for his 4th of the season. Vermilion County cut the lead to 3-2 when Vasjonkin sent a pass in front of the net to a streaking Adam Eby and he tipped it into the net. Davis Kirkendall was also credited with an assist on the scoring play. But, Evansville got their two goal lead back on a wrister by Brendan Harrogate with less than three minutes left to play to give Evansville a 4-2 lead.

Neither team made the scoresheet in the third period. The Bobcats did have a power play awarded to them late in the third, and they did pull Kuhn for the extra attacker, but Perry was able to keep the puck out the net to preserve the 4-2 victory for the Thunderbolts. Sean Kuhn made 14 of 18 saves in the loss.

The Bobcats are back in action as they travel to Peoria to take on the defending SPHL champion Rivermen Friday night at 7:15. You can watch the game live on HockeyTV.com. Then the Bobcats will be back at the David S. Palmer arena on Saturday, December 3rd against Peoria at 7PM and on Sunday, December 4th against Evansville at 4 PM. After the game Sunday, there will be another post game skate. Get your tickets on VCBobcats.com!

