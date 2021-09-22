Bobcats Sign Indiana Tech Forward Mike Tish

DANVILLE, IL-- The Vermilion County Bobcats of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) have signed forward Mike Tish to a Training Camp Agreement for the 2021-22 season.

Tish, 24, comes to the Bobcats from Indiana Tech, where he skated in four seasons for the Warriors. He earned NAIA Coaches Association Freshman of the Year in 2017-18, eventually accumulating 64 points in 90 collegiate games.

"Mike is a smooth skater," noted Bobcats head coach Mike Watt. "He's a good playmaker with some flair to his game. We're looking forward to seeing what he's capable of."

A native of Strongsville, Ohio, Tish grew up playing with the Cleveland Jr. Lumberjacks 18U team. He eventually joined the Vaudreuil-Dorion Mustangs in the Quebec Junior Hockey League at the Junior A level in 2016-17. Tish made an immediate impact at Indiana Tech, logging six goals and 17 assists in 31 games as a freshman. His best season came as a junior in 2019-20, netting 10 goals with 17 assists in 33 games. He helped the Indiana Tech Warriors to the ACHA National Semi-Finals, falling to eventual champion Adrian College.

Tish joins former collegiate teammate Nick Papandrea at Bobcats Main Camp.

Vermilion County Bobcats season tickets are on sale now at vcbobcats.com. The Bobcats will play 56 games in the SPHL this season, 28 of them on home ice at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville.

