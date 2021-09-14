Bobcats Sign Defenseman Ben Boukal

Defenseman Ben Boukal with the Quad City Storm

DANVILLE, IL-- The Vermilion County Bobcats of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) have signed defenseman Ben Boukal to a Training Camp Agreement for the 2021-22 season.

Boukal, 29, is an experienced blueliner entering his fourth season of professional hockey. He has played 65 career SPHL games, 53 of which with the Quad City Storm in 2018-19, accumulating 16 points. Boukal is no stranger to Vermilion County, having played two seasons with the FPHL's Danville Dashers. He has notched five goals and 21 assists in 56 career FPHL games.

"Boukal is a good stay-at-home defenseman," commented Bobcats head coach Mike Watt. "He's got good size, blocks pucks...he's one of those guys that is hard to play against."

A native of Lansing, Illinois, Boukal graduated from Mount Carmel High in Chicago before playing junior hockey with the NA3HL's Chicago Hitmen. He earned a commitment to Robert Morris University (IL), graduating college in 2017.

Vermilion County Bobcats season tickets are on sale now at vcbobcats.com. The Bobcats will play 56 games in the SPHL this season, 28 of them on home ice at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville. Questions can be directed to info@vcbobcats.com.

