Bobcats Ink Tyler Chavez-Leech to Main Camp Contract

September 18, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Vermilion County Bobcats News Release







DANVILLE, IL - The Vermilion County Bobcats of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) have signed forward Tyler Chavez-Leech to a Training Camp Agreement for the 2021- 22 season.

Chavez-Leech, 24, is entering his first season as a professional after graduating from Jamestown University. He skated in 127 games over four seasons with the Jimmies, amassing 41 goals and 44 assists. He reached the international stage in 2019, representing Mexico in the 2019 IIHF World Championships in Mexico City.

Standing at 6'5", 250 pounds, Chavez-Leech brings tremendous size and strength to the Bobcats' forward corps.

"Tyler plays in front of the net and goes to the hard areas," commented head coach Mike Watt.

"He's a guy that's going to be able to score goals in the six-to-ten foot radius and take the goalie's eyes away."

Chavez-Leech, a native of Red Deer, Alberta, played Junior A with the KIJHL's Revelstoke Grizzlies and SJHL's Melville Millionaires. He committed to Jamestown University in 2017, posting 14 goals and 11 assists in his freshman year. In 2019, he joined the IIHF World Championships in Division II, scoring a goal and adding an assist in Mexico's 8-2 victory over North Korea.

Vermilion County Bobcats season tickets are on sale now at vcbobcats.com. The Bobcats will play 56 games in the SPHL this season, 28 of them on home ice at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville. Questions can be directed to info@vcbobcats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2021

Bobcats Ink Tyler Chavez-Leech to Main Camp Contract - Vermilion County Bobcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.