Bobcats Fall to Peoria, 4-0

The Bobcats were in action again at the Palmer Arena on Saturday night as their instate rivals the Peoria Rivermen came to town. The Cats had found success against Peoria here once before and were looking to end a losing streak dating back to the change of the calendar.

Peoria came out strong again as despite not having played in the David S Palmer Arena but once this season there was very little feeling out in the first period. Both teams took penalties early as Peoria's Paul- Antoine Deslauriers and Vermilion County's Dakota Ulmer were both in the box Mitchell McPherson was able to beat Ben Churchfield 4:52 into the game to make it a 1-0 game. The period continued and despite the Bobcats taking the shot advantage in the period Peoria found the net again as Deslauriers beat Churchfield to make it 2-0.

The Cats came out and pushed the offensive tempo in period two as well once again winning the shot battle, but JM Piotrowski and Deslauriers both were able to beat Churchfield again to make it 4-0 Rivermen. Coach Nick Niedert pulled Churchfield for Joe Sheppard IV who did not allow a goal thorough 10 shots in the second and third periods.

The Bobcats continued to push the pace in the third period, but three minor penalties took away the steam from the offensive unit and the Cats were shut out at home for the second time this weekend.

Churchfield stopped 9 of 13 in the loss, while Sheppard IV stopped 10 of 10 he saw.

The Bobcats play again tomorrow afternoon against the Rivermen at 4pm with a post game skate with the team! Get your tickets on VCBobcats.com!

